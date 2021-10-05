The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,769 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

