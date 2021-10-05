The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,212 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

