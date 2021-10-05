The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,317 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $396.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.