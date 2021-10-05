The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,238 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 397.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

