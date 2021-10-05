The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,938 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

