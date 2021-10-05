The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 399,995 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 98.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 524.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 299,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMI opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

