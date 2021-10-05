The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 406,554 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.64% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,290,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

