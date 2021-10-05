The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 47,856 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,856 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of WNS worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

