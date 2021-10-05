The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 63,390 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Sabre worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

