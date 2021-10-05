The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 939 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $289.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.55. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.