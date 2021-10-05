The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

