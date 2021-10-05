The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,869 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Amcor worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

