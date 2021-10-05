The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,512,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743,486 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.71% of The Mosaic worth $207,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 216,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $24,975,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 39,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

