The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743,486 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.71% of The Mosaic worth $207,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

