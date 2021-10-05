The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $207,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $140.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $340.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

