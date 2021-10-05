The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $337.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

