The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.94% of The RealReal worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The RealReal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.