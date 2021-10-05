The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after buying an additional 180,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

