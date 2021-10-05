The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 2,711,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

