Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $1,173,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 200,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.