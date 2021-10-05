Thomas H. Decker Sells 5,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 1,574,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,957. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mexco Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.00.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

