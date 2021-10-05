Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $47,273.41 and $134,918.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00337077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

