Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Tops $4.03 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $93,930.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.70 or 0.08385048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00264342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00114055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

