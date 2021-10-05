Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

