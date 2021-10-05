Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

