Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $526.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,266 shares of company stock worth $22,611,942. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

