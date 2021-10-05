Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of LendingClub worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $15,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE LC opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

