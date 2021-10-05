Tiedemann Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.81.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

