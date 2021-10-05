Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.47, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

