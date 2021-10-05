Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

