Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at $29,902,571.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.47, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

