Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock opened at $526.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,611,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

