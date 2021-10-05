Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

