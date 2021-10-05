Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

