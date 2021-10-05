Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post sales of $122.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.14 million to $123.70 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

