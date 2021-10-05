Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,248 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.28% of Tivity Health worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 79,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

