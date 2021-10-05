Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Gabriele Cerrone Buys 60,000 Shares

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Gabriele Cerrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Gabriele Cerrone acquired 37,500 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £18,375 ($24,007.06).

On Monday, September 27th, Gabriele Cerrone acquired 100,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Shares of TILS stock opened at GBX 50.11 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.92. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

