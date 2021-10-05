TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at $2,533,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 588,303 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TLGA remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. TLG Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

