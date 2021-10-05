TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,409.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $524,777.26 and approximately $4,409.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.