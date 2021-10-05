Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.81% of Toll Brothers worth $200,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 275.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 74,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 85,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

