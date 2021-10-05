Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,187. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.15.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

