TopBidder (BID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,033.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 138.9% higher against the US dollar. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $8,033.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.13 or 0.08109374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00255928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00110925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013098 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

