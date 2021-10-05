Tornado Cash Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and $15.73 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $66.16 or 0.00131677 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00138761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,009.11 or 0.99535364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.60 or 0.06672837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

