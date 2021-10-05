Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,272,342 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

