Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.