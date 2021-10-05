Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,823 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,820% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

