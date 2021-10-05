Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nektar Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,095 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 524% compared to the average daily volume of 816 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 12,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.