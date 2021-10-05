TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.49

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 419876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$18.00 price objective on TransAlta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

