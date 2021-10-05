Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRZBF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.