TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 194.33 ($2.54), with a volume of 14146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.21).

TGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £140.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.48.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

